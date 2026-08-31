Commanders Signing OT Esa Pole To Practice Squad

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are signing former Chiefs OT Esa Pole to the practice squad.

Washington is hard up for depth at tackle and Pole turned some heads when he was abruptly pushed into action for the Chiefs last year as a rookie UDFA.

Pole, 25, was a high school basketball player before picking up football at Chabot College. He later transferred to Washington State and was a two-year starter.

Pole signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Jets. After New York moved on in October, Pole returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2025, Pole appeared in five games for the Chiefs and made four starts.