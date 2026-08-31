Eagles Announced 13 Signings To Initial Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed 13 players to the practice squad.

We have signed the following players to the practice squad: DT Uar Bernard

LB Chance Campbell

WR Britain Covey

DT Gabe Hall

OLB Keyshawn James-Newby

C/G Jake Majors

T John Ojukwu

RB Dameon Pierce

S Maximus Pulley

OLB Mason Reiger

RB Carson Steele

OLB Joshua Weru

S Cole… — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2026

That leaves them with four more spots to fill. Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

DT Uar Bernard LB Chance Campbell WR Britain Covey DT Gabe Hall OLB Keyshawn James-Newby C/G Jake Majors T John Ojukwu RB Dameon Pierce S Maximus Pulley OLB Mason Reiger RB Carson Steele OLB Joshua Weru S Cole Wisniewski

Campbell, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster while dealing with injuries. Campbell missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.

The Eagles signed Campbell to a contract in 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.