Eagles Announced 13 Signings To Initial Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed 13 players to the practice squad.
We have signed the following players to the practice squad:
DT Uar Bernard
LB Chance Campbell
WR Britain Covey
DT Gabe Hall
OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
C/G Jake Majors
T John Ojukwu
RB Dameon Pierce
S Maximus Pulley
OLB Mason Reiger
RB Carson Steele
OLB Joshua Weru
S Cole…
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2026
That leaves them with four more spots to fill. Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Uar Bernard
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Britain Covey
- DT Gabe Hall
- OLB Keyshawn James-Newby
- C/G Jake Majors
- T John Ojukwu
- RB Dameon Pierce
- S Maximus Pulley
- OLB Mason Reiger
- RB Carson Steele
- OLB Joshua Weru
- S Cole Wisniewski
Campbell, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.
He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster while dealing with injuries. Campbell missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.
The Eagles signed Campbell to a contract in 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.
In 2023, Campbell appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!