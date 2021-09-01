Buccaneers Signing RB Darwin Thompson, QB Ryan Griffin To Practice Squad

According to Sam McDowell, the Buccaneers are adding former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson to their practice squad.

Greg Auman also reports the Buccaneers are re-signing QB Ryan Griffin and OL Brandon Walton to their practice squad.

Griffin, 31, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. After two years, New Orleans waived Griffin and Tampa Bay claimed him in September 2015.

Since then, Griffin has spent each of the past six years in Tampa Bay, most recently finishing a two-year contract he signed in 2018. He returned to the Buccaneers this past April.

Griffin didn’t appear in a game in 2020, and has only appeared in two games in his entire Buccaneers career. In 2019, he played in two games, completing two passes for 18 yards.

Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him earlier this week.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.