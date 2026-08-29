Rams Made 15 Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Per the wire, the Rams made 15 roster moves on Saturday ahead of the cutdown deadline to 53 players on Sunday.

Rams logo

Los Angeles placed QB Matthew Caldwell on injured reserve and waived the following 14 players:

  1. LB Tomon Fox
  2. LB Monty Rice
  3. DB Alex Cook
  4. LB Devean Deal
  5. WR Tru Edwards
  6. DB Steven Gilmore
  7. DB Al’zillion Hamilton
  8. OT Bryce Henderson
  9. LB Nikhai Hill-Green
  10. DB Alex Johnson
  11. TE Rohan Jones
  12. DB Nate Valcarcel
  13. TE Dan Villari
  14. DT Payton Zdroik

Fox, 28, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023. 

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.. 

In 2025, Fox appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded six tackles.

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