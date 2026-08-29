Per the wire, the Rams made 15 roster moves on Saturday ahead of the cutdown deadline to 53 players on Sunday.
Los Angeles placed QB Matthew Caldwell on injured reserve and waived the following 14 players:
- LB Tomon Fox
- LB Monty Rice
- DB Alex Cook
- LB Devean Deal
- WR Tru Edwards
- DB Steven Gilmore
- DB Al’zillion Hamilton
- OT Bryce Henderson
- LB Nikhai Hill-Green
- DB Alex Johnson
- TE Rohan Jones
- DB Nate Valcarcel
- TE Dan Villari
- DT Payton Zdroik
Fox, 28, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in 2023.
He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad over the 2024 and 2025 seasons..
In 2025, Fox appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded six tackles.
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