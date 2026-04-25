Buccaneers Signing UDFA QB Jalon Daniels

Tom Pelissero reports that the Buccaneers are signing undrafted free agent QB Jalon Daniels to a deal that includes a $247,000 base salary guarantee and $25,000 signing bonus.

Daniels, 23, is from Lawndale, California, and spent the past six seasons at Kansas, where he was named Second-team All-Big 12 back in 2022.

In six seasons with Kansas, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 45 starts with a record of 19-26. He threw for 9,282 yards to go along with 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed 420 times for 1,445 yards and 23 touchdowns.

We will have more on the Bucs’ undrafted free agents as the news becomes available.