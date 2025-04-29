Buccaneers Waive Four Players Including WR Marquez Callaway

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have waived four players following the NFL Draft.

The following are the four players waived by Tampa Bay:

WR Marquez Callaway WR Tanner Knue LB Daniel Grzesiak DB Dallis Flowers

Callaway, 27, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

Callaway made the team coming out of the preseason before the Saints declined to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season. The Broncos signed Callaway back in 2023 but released him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Callaway had stints with the Raiders and Saints before joining the Buccaneers’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal following the 2024 season.

In 2024, Callaway appeared in two games for the Buccaneers.