Buccaneers Waive OL Donell Stanley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers waived OL Donell Stanley on Wednesday.

Stanley, 26, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2020. He was waived in training camp as a rookie and eventually signed a futures deal with the Buccaneers back in February of last year. However, Tampa Bay waived him with an injury designation last August.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.