Buccaneers Waive WR Rakim Jarrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving WR Rakim Jarrett on Sunday as they work get their roster down to 53 players, according to Mike Garafolo.

Here’s the updated list of cuts for the Buccaneers:

DT Eric Banks DT Dvon J-Thomas OLB Jose Ramirez S Shilo Sanders DL Mike Greene WR Rakim Jarrett

Jarrett, 24, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason in 2023.

In 2024, Jarrett appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers, making two starts and recording nine receptions for 124 yard receiving and no touchdowns.