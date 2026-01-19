Buccaneers Will Interview Bengals OC Dan Pitcher For Same Role This Week

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Buccaneers will interview Bengals OC Dan Pitcher for their OC opening this week.

Rapoport mentions Bengals HC Zac Taylor granted permission for this lateral interview because it would give Pitcher an opportunity to call plays.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ OC opening:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Scheduled) Former Titans HC Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (Interviewed) Lions’ passing game coordinator David Shaw (Interviewed) Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

Pitcher, 38, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020. He ascended to offensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Bengals ranked No. 12 in scoring and No. 17 in total offense, including No. 29 in rushing and No. 6 in passing.