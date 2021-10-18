Buccaneers Worked Out Five Players

Aaron Wilson reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out multiple free agents on Monday.

The full list includes:

CB Adonis Alexander LB De’Jon Hines LB Anthony Hines LB Erroll Thompson CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Tampa Bay ultimately signed Wreh-Wilson to their practice squad.

Wreh-Wilson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.937 million rookie contract when Tennesee decided to waive him at the start of the 2016 season.

The Falcons first signed Wreh-Wilson soon after and he’s returned to Atlanta each of the past three years on one-year deals.

Wreh-Wilson caught on with the Raiders on a one-year deal in June, but he was cut prior to the start of the season.

In 2020, Wreh-Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.