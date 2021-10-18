Buccaneers Worked Out Five Players

Aaron Wilson reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out multiple free agents on Monday.
The full list includes:
- CB Adonis Alexander
- LB De’Jon Hines
- LB Anthony Hines
- LB Erroll Thompson
- CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Tampa Bay ultimately signed Wreh-Wilson to their practice squad.
Wreh-Wilson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.937 million rookie contract when Tennesee decided to waive him at the start of the 2016 season.
The Falcons first signed Wreh-Wilson soon after and he’s returned to Atlanta each of the past three years on one-year deals.
Wreh-Wilson caught on with the Raiders on a one-year deal in June, but he was cut prior to the start of the season.
In 2020, Wreh-Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!