Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Could Return In Week 12 Following Bye

By
Tony Camino
-

According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles doesn’t expect WR Mike Evans to return from his hamstring injury before the team’s Week 11 bye week. 

Mike Evans

Bowles adds he has a chance to return in Week 12 against the Giants.

Per Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay isn’t planning to place Evans on injured reserve if there’s a possibility he can return in Week 12.

Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018. 

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million.

Entering Monday’s game, Evans has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and caught 25 passes for 310 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply