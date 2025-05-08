Bucs Announce Four Draft Pick Signings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they’ve officially signed four members of their 2025 draft class.

The full list of players includes:

CB Jacob Parrish OLB David Walker DL Elijah Roberts WR Tez Johnson

Parrish, 21, was a two-year starter at Kansas State. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023-2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Cardinals CB Garrett Williams.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,345,430 rookie contract.

During his college career, Parrish appeared in 38 games and recorded 102 tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 23 pass defenses, and five interceptions.