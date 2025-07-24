Bucs Signed OL Tyler McLellan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed OL Tyler McLellan to a contract on Thursday, according to Greg Auman.

In a corresponding move, the team waived OL Silas Dzansi with a failed physical designation.

McLellan, 26, appeared in and started in 36 games for Campbell throughout his collegiate career.

He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Unfortunately, he was injured in the preseason and spent the year on injured reserve. He was released earlier this offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.