Bucs Signing OL Dan Feeney

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign OL Dan Feeney off of the Bills’ practice squad, according to Rick Stroud.

Feeney, 31, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021.

Feeney re-signed on another one-year deal in New York for the 2022 season. He opted to sign with Miami on a one-year deal.

However, the Dolphins traded Feeney to the Bears at the start of the regular season in 2023, and he signed a one-year deal with Minnesota for the 2024 season.

From there, he signed with the Bills prior to the start of the 2025 season. He was released a couple of days later and re-signed to their practice squad.

In 2024, Feeney appeared in eight games for the Vikings.