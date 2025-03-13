Bucs Signing OT Charlie Heck To One-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing OT Charlie Heck to a one-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Heck, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with Houston. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Cardinals practice squad. He spent time on and off their roster until the 49ers signed him from Arizona’s practice squad on to their active roster back in December.

In 2024, Heck appeared in seven games for the Cardinals, he also appeared in two games for the 49ers, making two starts.