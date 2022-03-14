Bucs & Tom Brady Expected To Work Out New Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that the Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady are expected to work on a new deal now that Brady has decided to come out of retirement.

Pelissero adds that Brady is currently on the books for one year at $10.4 million due to the one-year extension he signed last March.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

For his career, Brady threw for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.

We will have more news on Brady as it becomes available.