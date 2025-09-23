Bucs Tried Out Six Players Recently

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had six players in for a tryout recently, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

OL Karsen Barnhart TE Zach Davidson OL Bill Murray TE Caden Prieskorn TE Cole Turner OL Leroy Watson

Of the group, Prieskorn was signed to the practice squad.

Murray, 27, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He appeared for one game in 2022 but did not play in 2023 and was waived.

The Bears signed Murray to their practice squad and eventually elevated him to the active roster. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Murray appeared in three games for the Bears.