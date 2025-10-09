C.J. Gardner-Johnson: ‘Only Option’ Was To Sign With Ravens’ Practice Squad

The Ravens signed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad earlier this week. When speaking to reporters, Gardner-Johnson indicated that signing with Baltimore was his “only option,” per Sam Jane.

Baltimore became Gardner-Johnson’s sixth team in the last five years. He wasn’t playing all that well when the Texans surprisingly released him last month, in addition to there being some reported locker room friction.

The Ravens’ defense has been struggling and handicapped with injuries, and the organization has shown in the past that it’s willing to roll the dice on polarizing players.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints from Florida back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

He returned to the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million deal last March but was traded to Houston for G Kenyon Green earlier this offseason.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded 15 total tackles.