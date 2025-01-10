Caleb Williams Praises Lions OC Ben Johnson’s Ability To Counter Defenses

In their head coach search, the Bears will certainly prioritize someone who can unlock QB Caleb Williams‘ full potential.

Detroit OC Ben Johnson is the hottest trending name on the market, and his recent success with the Lions’ offense makes him an obvious candidate for Chicago’s vacancy.

The rookie quarterback had high praise for Johnson’s offense, citing his ability to counter whatever look the defense threw at them.

Williams said the following about Johnson, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

“I think during our game, I would sit back and watch and try and learn something while I watch. It was fascinating to watch because he always had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. I think he’s obviously done really well, so it’d be cool to see how that all goes down.”

Johnson acknowledged Williams’ talent before their matchup in December. “

It’s been difficult to just sit down and study every throw, but … there’s no question that this guy is talented. I remember standing on the sideline last game and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He’s got quite a fastball, has some creativity to him, can extend plays and is accurate down the field, as well. Like I said, I haven’t really dove in and can’t tell you much more beyond that, but he’s been impressive from afar.”

The rookie signal-caller outlined what he would like in a new coach to aid in his development.

Whether it’s pulling me aside and saying whatever — having talks consistently. Maybe having a list of things, we want to accomplish, myself first — that helps the team. From there help find ways to set goals. How ever it might work out, just challenge. Find ways to help better myself and better the team. Really excited about that. I would say any way, shape or form. I don’t have an issue being challenged, I don’t have an issue with speaking truth between the coach and I or whoever it may be. Whichever way it happens or shapes up is the way it goes.”

Williams, 23, was taken first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears out of USC. He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract with a base salary of $795k in 2024. Williams is set to make a base salary of $960k in his sophomore season with a cap number increase to nearly $9 million from the $7 million in 2024.

In 2024, Williams started all 17 games for the Bears and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 81 times for 489 yards.