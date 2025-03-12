Cameron Jordan Returning To Saints For 2025 Season

Saints DE Cameron Jordan announced via his Instagram account on Wednesday that he’s returning to New Orleans for the 2025 season.

Jordan made it clear after the season that he wanted to continue playing but left some doubt about whether it would be with New Orleans.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said in December, via John DeShazier of the team website. “As much as I feel like my play says I can play three, four more years – two, three, whatever it is – I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. So I’m going to take care of the people that have always taken care of me.”

Later appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Jordan clarified his future and committed himself to the Saints for as long as he remained in the NFL.

“I’m not asking for a trade from anywhere. I’m black and gold forever,” Jordan said.

Jordan, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before last season.

In 2024, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 34 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass defenses.