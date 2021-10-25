Cardinals Activate LB Chandler Jones & DL Zach Allen From COVID-19/Reserve List

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve activated veteran LB Chandler Jones and DL Zach Allen from the COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals also released RB Tavien Feaster from their practice squad.

Jones, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.

The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jones is making a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded nine total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.