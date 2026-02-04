Cardinals Also Requested Interview With Texans DB Coach Dino Vasso

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Texans DB coach Dino Vasso for their defensive coordinator job.

He’s the third known candidate for the job along with Giants OLB coach Charlie Bullen and Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

Vasso, 38, began his coaching career as an intern at Temple back in 2011. He was later a grad student at Missouri before he took his first NFL position with the Chiefs in 2013.

From there, the Eagles hired Vasso as their defensive quality control/assistant secondary coach for the 2016 season and he would go on to spend five years in Philadelphia. The Texans hired him as their CBs coach in 2021 and he was later promoted to DBs coach in 2024.