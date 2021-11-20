Cardinals Announce Five Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Cardinals promoted RB Tavien Feaster and LB Beau Brinkley to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Cardinals placed LB Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker and LB Tahir Whitehead to their active roster.

Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.

Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad.

During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.