Cardinals Announce RB Trey Benson Is Going On Injured Reserve

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters that RB Trey Benson is being placed on injured reserve, per Darren Urban.

He added Benson is expected to be back at some point this season. Adam Schefter reports Benson had his knee scoped to address an issue with his meniscus and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The situation escalated quickly as news of Benson’s injury just cropped up early this week and the initial word just earlier today was that it wasn’t serious.

Benson, 23, transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Oregon. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,059,606 contract that includes a $1,226,984 signing bonus. He’s set to make a base salary of $1,070,437 in 2025 and carries a cap charge of $1,386,003.

In 2025, Benson has appeared in four games and recorded 29 rushing attempts for 160 yards (5.5 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 64 yards (4.9 YPC).