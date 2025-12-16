Cardinals Announce Six Roster Moves, Including RB Bam Knight To IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed RB Zonovan Knight on injured reserve, along with WR Andre Baccellia.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed RB Bam Knight and WR Andre Baccellia on IR

– Promoted WR Jalen Brooks to roster from practice squad

– Signed OL Marques Cox and S Patrick McMorris to PS

– Released OL Trey Wedig from PS Details: https://t.co/RewbLVUicT pic.twitter.com/OVQOHfSqi6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 16, 2025

The Cardinals promoted WR Jalen Brooks from the practice squad, signed OL Marques Cox and S Patrick McMorris to the practice squad and cut OL Trey Wedig.

Knight, 24, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October 2022. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts in 2023 and caught on with the Lions practice squad. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal but let him go in August and he returned to the Jets’ practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Knight to a futures deal for the 2025 season and he initially signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

In 2025, Knight appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and rushed 82 times for 269 yards (3.3 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 22 receptions on 31 targets for 160 yards and another touchdown.