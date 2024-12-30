Cardinals Announce Three Moves, Activate LB Markus Bailey

The Cardinals announced three roster moves on Monday, activating LB Markus Bailey who was serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

The team also claimed LB Vi Jones off of waivers from the Buccaneers, the brother of current Cardinals WR Zay Jones.

Cardinals DB Joey Blount was also placed on injured reserve.

Bailey, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round out of Purdue in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract with Cincinnati.

Bailey was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he re-signed with Arizona in May. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Markus Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 10 tackles.