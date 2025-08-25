Cardinals Announced 12 Initial Cuts

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have cut 12 players ahead of tomorrow’s deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.
More moves are necessary, but the current list includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- CB Ekow Boye-Doe
- TE Oscar Cardenas
- OL McClendon Curtis
- CB Steven Gilmore
- DL Patrick Jenkins
- LB Vi Jones
- OL Roy Mbaeteka
- WR Nate McCollum
- QB Clayton Tune
- OL Dohnovan West
- LB Benton Whitley
McCollum, 23, started his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. He initially signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was let loose and signed with the Cardinals.
During his five-year college career, McCollum recorded 143 receptions for 1,521 yards and five touchdowns in 49 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!