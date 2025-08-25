Cardinals Announced 12 Initial Cuts

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have cut 12 players ahead of tomorrow’s deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.

More moves are necessary, but the current list includes:

WR Andre Baccellia CB Ekow Boye-Doe TE Oscar Cardenas OL McClendon Curtis CB Steven Gilmore DL Patrick Jenkins LB Vi Jones OL Roy Mbaeteka WR Nate McCollum QB Clayton Tune OL Dohnovan West LB Benton Whitley

McCollum, 23, started his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. He initially signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was let loose and signed with the Cardinals.

During his five-year college career, McCollum recorded 143 receptions for 1,521 yards and five touchdowns in 49 games.