Cardinals & Budda Baker Discussing Long-Term Extension

According to Craig Morgan, the Cardinals and veteran S Budda Baker are discussing a contract extension.

There has been speculation and prior reporting about Baker’s future in Arizona, as he’s been the subject of trade rumors in recent years.

However, it sounds like the Cardinals are open to figuring out a way to keep him around long-term.

Baker is in the final year of his contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Arizona will have their franchise tag available if they’re unable to strike a long-term deal before then.

Baker, 28, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

In 2024, Baker has appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 81 tackles, two sacks, no interceptions and three pass defenses.