Cardinals C Rodney Hudson Agrees To Restructured Contract

According to Field Yates, Cardinals C Rodney Hudson has agreed to reduce his base salary from $8.25 million to $2.05 million for the 2023 season.

Yates adds that this could be a sign that Hudson will retire, as he has previously considered doing so.

Hudson, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him to the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season and he was later placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in 2022.

In 2022, Hudson appeared in and started four games for the Cardinals as their center.