Cardinals Claim OL Roy Mbaeteka Off Waivers From Browns

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have claimed OL Roy Mbaeteka off waivers from the Browns.

Mbaeteka, 25, signed on with the Giants back in 2022 as an international pathway player. He was later waived during the preseason.

From there, Mbaeteka was on and off of the Giants’ practice squad before signing a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Bears in 2023. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the year on Chicago’s practice squad.

The Bears opted to bring Mbaeteka back on a futures contract last January and cut him in March. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns in April 2024 but was let go after camp and re-signed on a futures deal after the season. Cleveland waived Mbaeteka earlier this week.

Mbaeteka has yet to appear in an NFL game.