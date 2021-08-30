Cardinals Cut 11 Players Including WR KeeSean Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s deadline to have rosters set for the 2021 season.

The full list includes:

WR KeeSean Johnson OL Shaq Calhoun RB Tavien Feaster OL Michal Menet DL Cam Murray CB Picasso Nelson WR A.J. Richardson LB Evan Weaver P Ryan Winslow LB Bryson Young DE Josh Mauro (Jeremy Fowler)

Johnson, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Mauro, 30, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2014. He was later waived and re-signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

The Cardinals eventually signed Mauro off of the Steelers’ practice squad and elected to bring him back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year, $5.8 million contract in 2017. From there, he had a brief stint with the Raiders before signing on with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars cut Mauro loose and he eventually returned to the Cardinals.

In 2020, Mauro appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles and a sack.