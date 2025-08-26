Cardinals Cut 20 Players To Get Down To 53

The Arizona Cardinals announced 20 roster cuts as they trimmed their roster down to 53.

The Cardinals cut the following players:

Arizona also placed first-round DL Walter Nolen III, LB BJ Ojulari and DL Bilal Nichols on the PUP list. The Cardinals placed OL Hayden Conner, OL Christian Jones and LB J.J. Russell on injured reserve.

Nolen, 21, was a five-star recruit, the top-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 2 overall prospect behind Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter in the 2022 recruiting class out of Powell, Tennessee. He committed to Texas A&M in November 2021 but transferred after two seasons when former HC Jimbo Fisher was let go.

Nolen entered the portal and landed with Ole Miss in December 2023 for the 2024 season. He earned consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC in 2024 with the Rebels.

The Cardinals used the No. 16 overall pick in round one on Nolen. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $19,340,170 contract that includes a $10,705,575 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Nolen appeared in 35 games over three seasons and made 27 starts. He recorded 114 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defended.