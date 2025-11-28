Cardinals Cut LB Xavier Thomas

The Arizona Cardinals announced they released LB Xavier Thomas on Friday.

Thomas, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,370,624 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in four games for the Cardinals but hasn’t recorded any stats.