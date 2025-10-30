Cardinals Designate LB BJ Ojulari To Return, Among Four Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals officially designated LB BJ Ojulari to return from the physically unable to perform list, signed WR Jalen Brooks and TE Messiah Swinson to the practice squad, and cut CB Jaden Davis from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

This opens Ojulari’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

It’s a great sign for Ojulari after he missed the entire 2024 season because of a torn ACL he suffered in August of last year.

Ojulari, 23, was selected in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023.

In 2023, Ojulari appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 40 tackles, four sacks, and a pass defense.