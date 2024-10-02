Cardinals Designate OT Christian Jones To Return From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals designated rookie OT Christian Jones to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens Jones’ 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Jones, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

During his college career at Texas, Jones appeared in 61 games for the Longhorns.