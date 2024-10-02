Cardinals Designate OT Christian Jones To Return From IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals designated rookie OT Christian Jones to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. 

Christian Jones

This opens Jones’ 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Jones, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

 During his college career at Texas, Jones appeared in 61 games for the Longhorns. 

