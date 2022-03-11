Cardinals EDGE Chandler Jones Drawing Interest From Several Teams

Jordan Schultz reports that the market for Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones is about to heat as he’s already generating interest from several teams.

According to Schultz, the Seahawks, Broncos, Dolphins, Falcons, Bills and Eagles are expected to be among the interested teams once free agency officially kicks off next week.

Schultz adds that Jones should be able to command at least $15-$18 million per year.

The Cardinals declined to franchise Jones last week, which paved the way for him to hit the open market.

Jones, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.

The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jones made a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 41 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections.

