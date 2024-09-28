Cardinals Elevate Two Including DL Angelo Blackson

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DL Angelo Blackson and OT Charlie Heck to their active roster for Week 4’s game against the Commanders.

Blackson, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2,851,616 rookie contract but was waived as the team trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

From there, Blackson played for several teams including the Patriots, Texans, Bears, Ravens, Jaguars and Broncos. He joined the Cardinals a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Blackson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, no sacks and three fumble recoveries.