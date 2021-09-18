Cardinals Elevating CB Antonio Hamilton & S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they are elevating CB Antonio Hamilton and S Chris Banjo for Week 2. Hamilton is a standard elevation while Banjo will serve as a COVID-19 replacement for WR Antoine Wesley.

Hamilton, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years in Oakland.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 and later caught on with the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

In 2021, Hamilton has appeared in one game for the Cardinals and recorded no statistics.