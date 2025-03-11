Cardinals Signing QB Jacoby Brissett To Two-Year Deal

Update:

Ben Volin reports the Cardinals are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a two-year deal.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to an undisclosed contract.

Brissett has been one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league for a few years now and will give them a quality option behind Kyler Murray.

Brissett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023 and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Brissett appeared in eight games for the Patriots, making five starts and completing 59 percent of his passes for 826 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

