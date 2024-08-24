Cardinals First-Round DL Darius Robinson Could Begin Season On IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals first-round DL Darius Robinson suffered a calf injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Should the Cardinals place him on injured reserve, Robinson would miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

This is, obviously, disappointing news, as Robinson put together a solid training camp and preseason before suffering the calf injury during the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.

Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 draft.

Robinson signed a four-year, $13,613,693 contract that includes a $6,720,868 signing bonus and will carry a $2,475,217 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Robinson appeared in 47 games and recorded 111 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.