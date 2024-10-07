Cardinals G Will Hernandez Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Mike Garafolo reports that Cardinals G Will Hernandez suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

You can expect Arizona to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and fill his spot on the roster with another player.

Hernandez, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona has brought him back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons.

In 2024, Hernandez started five games for the Cardinals at guard.

We will have more regarding Hernandez’s injury as it becomes available.