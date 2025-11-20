Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Addresses Questions About Job Security

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon‘s job security is coming under scrutiny, as Arizona has taken a significant step back in his third season in charge. Being without QB Kyler Murray, whether it was a true benching or impacted by his injury, hasn’t helped and the Cardinals fell to 3-7 after a blowout loss at home to the 49ers, where they allowed 40 points for the second-straight game.

Gannon was asked about his status after the game and said he can only control what he can control.

“(That’s) not a controllable for me,” Gannon said, via Jess Root of Cards Wire. “I didn’t hire myself. I’m not going to fire myself. Seriously, now I know it comes up. That’s the business we’re in. If you don’t want to be in that business – we laugh, we joke – go work somewhere else. I’m going to control the controllables for myself. I come to work, do the best job that I can, and try to get our team in position to win a game.”

Gannon, 42, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

He spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021, while the Cardinals hired him as head coach in 2023.

During his time as the Cardinals’ head coach, Gannon has a record of 15-29 through three years with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Gannon as the news is available.