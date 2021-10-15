Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury & GM Steve Keim Among Those To Test Positive For COVID-19

According to Jay Glazer, Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now miss the team’s Week 6 game against the Browns.

The Cardinals confirmed the news soon after and announced that QBs coach Cam Turner and DE Zach Allen will be out due to COVID-19 as well.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero add that Cardinals GM Steve Keim has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Adam Schefter mentions that Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph and assistant HC/ST coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split the head coaching duties against Cleveland.

Kingsbury, 42, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired back in November. USC later hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which includes three Bowl game appearances.

Kingsbury is currently in his third season as the Cardinals’ head coach after taking the job in 2019. He is currently undefeated in the 2021 season with five wins and zero losses.

For his head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 18-18-1 and has not yet made an appearance in the post-season.

We will have more news on Kingsbury as it becomes available.