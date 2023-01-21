Cardinals Hire Dave Sears As Assistant GM

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals have hired Lions Director of College Scouting Dave Sears as their new assistant GM under GM Monti Ossenfort.

Rapoport adds that this is a surprising decision given that there were two in-house candidates who interviewed for the GM job, Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris.

Sears joined the Lions player personnel department as a regional scout in May 2007 and spent 16 seasons with the club.

He was named the team’s director of college scouting in 2019, after spending the previous two seasons as the club’s assistant director of college scouting.

Prior to his time with the Lions, he spent seven seasons (2000-06) with the Houston Texans.

We will have more news on the Cardinals as it becomes available.