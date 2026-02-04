Cardinals Hiring Nathaniel Hackett As Offensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are indeed hiring Nathaniel Hackett to be the offensive coordinator for new HC Mike LaFleur.

He had emerged as an early candidate for the role and there proved to be substance to those reports, not just agent-driven buzz.

Hackett had just taken the job as the Dolphins’ QB coach but didn’t have to wait long to find a promotion. He worked in the same role for Packers HC Matt LaFleur, the older brother of Arizona’s new head man.

Ironically Hackett is also the one who replaced Mike LaFleur when the Jets fired him as their offensive coordinator.

Hackett, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos. He was fired before the end of the season and joined the Jets as offensive coordinator in 2023. He was replaced during the 2024 season and not brought back on the next coaching staff.

The Packers brought Hackett back as a consultant for the 2025 season. Miami was set to hire him as quarterbacks coach at the end of January.

In 2023 under Hackett, the Jets were No. 31 in total offense, No. 29 in points per game, No. 30 in passing yards per game and No. 23 in rushing yards per game.