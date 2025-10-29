Cardinals Host Nine Offensive Players For Workouts

The Arizona Cardinals hosted nine offensive players for workouts on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Woodside, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Woodside was on and off the Titans’ practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January 2020.

Woodside returned on an exclusive rights contract in 2022 before being cut coming out of camp. He re-signed to the practice squad but was signed away by the Falcons later in the year.

After playing out his contract in Atlanta, Woodside signed with the Bengals in April of 2024 but was cut coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and practice squad for the rest of the year and re-signed in the offseason before being let go in July.

He caught on with the Steelers’ practice squad for the 2025 season but was cut over a week ago.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 13 games and recorded four completions on seven attempts for 34 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

Trask, 26, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both Second Team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round. He finished the final year a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 million and a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal this past March, but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three-season and 27 games.