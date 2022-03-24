Cardinals Hosted CB Robert Alford On A Visit

Free agent CB Robert Alford visited the Cardinals on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Alford has familiarity with Arizona, so it will be interesting to see if he returns to the team.

Alford, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He finished the second year of a four-year, $38 million dollar contract that included $21 million guaranteed when the Falcons released him.

The Cardinals later signed Alford to a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth up to $24 million and includes $13.5 million guaranteed in 2019.

Arizona released him in March of last year before re-signing him a few days later.

In 2021, Alford appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 37 total tackles including one tackle for loss, one interception, and four pass defenses.