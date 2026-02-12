Cardinals Interviewed Seahawks Assistant Karl Scott For DC Role

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Cardinals interviewed Seahawks defensive pass game coordinator Karl Scott for their DC role on new HC Mike LaFleur’s staff.

Scott also interviewed for the Commanders’ DC opening before they hired Daronte Jones. He’s the second known candidate for Arizona’s DC job along with Rams assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant.

Scott, 40, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007.

He has worked for several programs, mainly as a defensive backs coach, winning a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

Scott got his first NFL coaching opportunity in 2021 with the Vikings as their DB coach before joining the Seahawks in 2022 in the same role.