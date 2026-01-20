Cardinals Interviewing Bills OC Joe Brady For HC Opening Today

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Cardinals are interviewing Bills OC Joe Brady for their HC opening on Tuesday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ HC job from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Scheduled)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.