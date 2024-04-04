Cardinals & Jaguars Among Teams Hosting Alabama CB Terrion Arnold For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and Jaguars have official “30” visits set up with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold.

He adds Arnold will end up visiting with nearly 10 teams before the draft in April.

Arnold is widely viewed as a first-round prospect and is a candidate to be the first cornerback taken in the draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.

Arnold, 21, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023.

For his career, Arnold recorded 108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, six interceptions and 20 pass deflections in 25 career games.